Khartoum — The President of the Central African Republic (CAR), Faustin Archange Touadera, arrived in Khartoum Tuesday morning where he was received at the airport by the Assistant of the President of the Republic,Dr. Faisal Hassan Ibrahim and a number of ministers.

President Touadera will witness Tuesday the signing ceremony of the peace agreement reached between government of(CAR)and the opposition groups after successful negotiations luanched in Khartoum since on January. 24. sn