Ghana: GWMA Supports PWD's

The Ga West Municipal Assembly (GWMA) last Tuesday, presented assorted items to 50 persons with Disability (PWDs) within the municipality.

The items were presented by the Municipal Chief Executive, Mr Clement Wilkinson.

They include chest freezers, corn mill machines, popcorn machines, commercial ovens, Fufu pounding machines, metal containers, hair products and polytanks.

The beneficiaries include the physically challenged, the blind, the deaf and people living with albinism.

Mr Wilkinson in a remark, admonished the beneficiaries to take good care of the items and put them to good use.

He said the assembly spent a lot of money to procure the items and, therefore, he would take personal responsibility to go round to ensure that they were used for their intended purposes.

He said since disability was not inability, they should engage in income ventures and even employ others instead of begging for alms on the streets.