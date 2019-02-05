Ghana: City of Christ Church Donates to Salvation Army Rehabilitation Centre

The City of Christ Church Worldwide, has donated assorted items worth millions of cedis to the Salvation Army Rehabilitation Centre at Begoro, in the Eastern Region at the weekend.

The donation according to the head pastor of the church, Ignatius Cobbina, formed part of the corporate social responsibility of the church to support the less privileged in the society.

The donation which also forms part of the birthday celebration of the head pastor included rice, cooking oil, toothpaste, pair of sandals, toiletries, eggs and soaps.

Others are textbooks, diapers, yam, maize, soft drinks among others.

Presenting the items, Pastor Cobbina said, the aim of the church was to give to the needy "for, he who gives unto God receives the reward from God".

He said, it was everyone's duty to give and care for the less privileged in society for them to become good citizens in the country.

Pastor Cobbina explained that the church would continue to visit them and support them more regularly.

He urged all Ghanaians who were well to do to stretch a hand of support to the needy children since they were our future and thanked the centre for receiving them and advised them to put the items to good use.

Mr Eric Antwi, the chief accountant of the centre thanked the entire church members and urged all who were financially sound to support the centre, since parents alone cannot cater for their needs.

He said moneys to fuel the school vehicle, surgery for the injured children and educational materials were challenges and, therefore, called on everyone to come to the aid of the centre.

He thanked Pastor Cobbina and his congregation for the donation and hope that other churches would emulate the kind gesture.