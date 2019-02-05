Ghana: CAF Approves Registration of Kotoko Duo

Asante Kotoko have announced that the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has accepted the registration of two new players Habib Mohammed and Dany Zabo Teguy for the 2018/19 Confederation Cup campaign.

This means the duo will be available for Kotoko's second Group C match against Zesco United on February 13.

Kotoko sent documents to CAF a few days ago to have the Ghanaian defender and Ivorian striker registered.

Habib joined the Porcupine Warriors from AshantiGold and Teguy moved from Premier League side Manzini Wanderers.

Kotoko began their campaign on Sunday but lost 1-0 to Al Hilal of Sudan in Omdurman.

They will also play Zambia side Nkana FC in the Group. -Ghanasoccernet