Ghana: Veep Receives Executives of IDU

The various programmes and policies of the government have been designed to ensure that every single Ghanaian is included in the development process, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has said.

According to the Vice President, the main objective of the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo administration is to build an all-inclusive and well-developed society, leaving no one behind.

"Inclusive economic development is what we want to do. If you are focusing on the principles of democracy, freedom and free market, the most important vehicle is to include the people in the development space," he said.

Vice President Bawumia said this when the executives of the International Democrat Union (IDU) called on him at the Jubilee House in Accra yesterday.

The IDU is an international alliance of centre-right to right wing political parties headquartered in Munich, Germany.

The union, which has the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as a member, provides a forum for the political parties holding similar beliefs to share views on matters of policy and organisational interests.

They also act cooperatively, establish contacts, and present a unified voice toward the promotion of centre-right policies around the globe.

Vice President Bawumia shared the government's model of developing the country, which focused on inclusiveness, with members of the union.

"If you have more inclusive, more transparent development, then politically, you are in a better shape when you go for election. If the people are more educated, more participated in the economy, then you will be in a better shape," he said.

He said the various policies and programmes the government was pursuing were aimed at including all Ghanaians in the development space without leaving anyone behind.

Vice President Bawumia commended the IDU for supporting its members and indicated that the NPP benefitted tremendously from the union's meeting in Namibia prior to the 2016 election.

He said the discussions at that meeting helped shape the party's campaign ahead of the 2016 election and noted that members currently in opposition could benefit from such exchanges of ideas.

Members of the union share the same values of democracy, freedom, free market, among others, he said, and added that those ideas should be championed to bring prosperity to all people.

He said the values shared by the members underpinned the systems that would unleash the production capabilities of their people and enhance their welfare.