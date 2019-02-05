Ghana: Asonkwaa Chief Appeals for Motorable Road

Asonkwaa — Farmers at Asonkwaa, a community in the Nkoranza-South Municipality of the Brong Ahafo Region, have appealed to government to expedite action on the eight-kilometre Asonkwaa-Bonsu feeder road to facilitate the transportation of their farm produce to market centres.

Asonkwaa, which plays host to settler farmers from different parts of the country, produces several tonnes of maize, yams, cereals and vegetables for the economy.

However due to the deplorable nature of the road, farmers find it difficult to cart their produce to the market centres, leaving them to rot.

The Asonkwaa-Bonsu road is bumpy with many pot holes, while erosion has eaten parts of the road, making travelling difficult and dangerous with its attendant adverse effect on the health of commuters and vehicles.

The chief of Asonkwaa, Nana Osei Kofi George, in an interview with the Ghanaian Times during a visit to the area, said he feared for the worst especially during the rainy season, indicating that most drivers refused to use the road due to its un-motorable nature.

He said socio-economic activities in the area come to a standstill and leave farmers frustrated because they had no other option to cart their produce to the market.

Also affected by the bad roads are expectant mothers and other patients.

Mr Paul Kwaku Bio, Assembly member for the community, on his part, said he had made several complaints to the Nkoranza-South Municipal Assembly without success as the road kept on deteriorating by the day.

He therefore appealed to the government to come to their aid to help boost economic activities in the area.