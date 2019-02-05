Ghana: CCIFG Committed to Fostering Trade Relations Between Ghana and France ... As It Launches 5th Anniversary

The Chamber of Commerce and Industry France Ghana has reiterated its commitment to fostering and enhancing bilateral trade, financial and investment relations and exchanges between Ghana and France.

Speaking at the launch of the fifth anniversary of CCIFG in Accra the President of the Chamber, Mr Celestino Alvarez-Neira said: "Within these five years, we have supported hundreds of French companies prospecting the Ghanaian market or willing to invest in Ghana. We also ensured that Ghana is on the map for French companies, organising road shows in France to introduce business opportunities and as a result, we have seen a growing number of French companies gaining interest in the market."

"CCIFG celebrates its fifth anniversary as the biggest European bilateral chamber in Ghana currently," he said.

He expressed his enthusiasm for what the year had to offer and his content on how far CCIFG had come.

The celebration which is under theme, 'CCI @ 5' was organised with the support of two members of the CCIFG, Auto Parts Ltd and Koala.

Mr Samuel Jacquin representing the Embassy of France to Ghana congratulated the chamber for its role in boosting the existing bilateral relationship between Ghana and France which is evident by the chamber becoming the leading European business chamber in the country.

He expressed optimism on the future of the bilateral ties which had seen a surge after 56 years of existence in Ghana.

The Managing Director of the chamber, Mrs Delphine Adenot-Owusu acknowledged Mr Patrick Prado who is the founder and former Board President of the CCIFG.

She recollected how she was a witness to the birth of the chamber during her time as press officer at the Embassy of France in Ghana.

She was happy to also share her joy on the current achievements of the chamber which currently stands at having more than 140 members.

She mentioned that 2019 would be a year of celebration, reinforcing the business dynamic between France and Ghana as well as organising great events which includes a speed-meeting, French week among others.

With French investment soaring and over 70 French companies in Ghana today, the influence of their activities has resulted in about 22,000 jobs.

With Ghana being an internationally-open economy and ranking fourth out of 56 on Africa Attractiveness Index as published by Ernst & Young (2017), CCIFG was able to support over 60 French companies in 2018 alone in their business development in Ghana. Annual attendance to events organised adds up to 3000 people with 20 events organised yearly.

The launch of the fifth anniversary and celebration of the New Year ended with the cutting of a cake as everyone toasted to a successful business year at the Chamber.