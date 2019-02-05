Ghana: 'Sokode-Gbogame-Ho Road Project Not Altered'

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ho Central, Mr Benjamin Kpodo, has said that the ongoing 10.8 kilometre Sokode-Gbogame-Ho dual carriage road project has not been altered in any way.

He said that the contractors working on the road were adhering to the original designs and measurements of the project, contrary to growing rumours that the width of the road had been largely reduced.

Mr Kpodo made the comments after paying a familiarisation visit to the project site last week.

Briefing the 'Ghanaian Times' here after inspecting the road, Mr Kpodo stated that "work is now on course after the long stoppage of the project, which was awarded in February 2016."

He, therefore, appealed to the public to remain calm for the job to be implemented in an atmosphere devoid of unnecessary agitations.

The MP, who was accompanied by concerned members of the public, insisted that "we did an on spot measurement of the width of the road and found out that it was up to the prescribed 7.5 metres, in conformity to the specification from the Department of Urban Roads.

"Our only major concern now is payments to the contractors," Mr Kpodo stated.

According to him, some certificates raised by the contractors in respect of work executed so far, had not been honoured.

Mr Kpodo appealed to government to make it a priority to settle the outstanding payments before the contractors laid down their tools again.

The GHȻ 98 million project began in mid-2016, but stalled in September, 2017, when the contractors, Messrs China Railway Number Five Ghana Limited, abandoned the site due to the lack of funds.

The Minister for Roads and Highways, Mr Kwasi Amoako Attah, visited the project site last October when work was revived, and gave the assurance that the project would not stall again, adding that the project would definitely be completed within the stipulated 18months.

He disclosed that the ministry had paid GHȻ5 million in addition to an initial GHȻ10 million advanced payment made as part payment of a GHȻ27million certificate raised by the contractors.