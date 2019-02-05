Ghana: President Apologises to PWDs

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has apologised for the comments he made last week that appears to have offended some persons with disabilities.

The President, on a campaign platform ahead of the just ended Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election, made certain comments that appear to have slighted visual and hearing impaired persons.

He apologised to anyone who had been offended by his comments, describing it as a "political metaphor".

"I did not intend any slight on Persons with Disabilities, nor would I ever, and I hope they (Persons with Disabilities) know that".

"If there has been any government that has been on the side of Persons with Disabilities, it is my government".

"We have increased the share of the District Assemblies Common Fund to Persons with Disabilities from two per cent to three per cent and we have also ensured the implementation of our pledge of employing 50 per cent of the persons who manage the country's toll booths from amongst Persons with Disabilities," the President said.

He ended the tweet with an apology for any unintended slight from the political metaphor.