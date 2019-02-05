South Africa: Road Closures for the State of the Nation Address

Parliament is hosting the State of the Nation Address by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday, 7 February 2019 at 19:00. Due to this Ceremony of State, Cape Town motorists and pedestrians are advised of temporary road closures and parking restrictions in and around Parliament from 5 – 6 February 2019 and full closure around Parliament on 7 February 2019.

Below is a list of the roads that will be closed:

Road Closures on the DAY (7 February 2019)

18:00 to 19:00

Roeland Street: between Buitenkant and Brandweer Streets

17:45 to 19:00 (Temporary Closure ±35 minutes)



Klipper Road, Newlands: from Main Road (M4) to Newlands Avenue

Princess Anne Avenue, Newlands: from Newlands Avenue to Union Avenue

Newlands Avenue, Newlands: from Dean Street to Princess Anne Avenue

Dean Street, Newlands, westbound: from Main Road (M4) to Newlands Avenue

M3, Union Avenue, Rhodes Drive, Philip Kgosana Drive (De Waal Drive), Roeland Street, City-bound carriageway: from Newlands Avenue to city centre

Woolsack Drive, Rondebosch, westbound: between Main Road (M4) and Rhodes Drive (M3)

Anzio Road, Observatory: from Main Road (M4) to Philip Kgosana Drive (De Waal Drive) (M3)

N2, Settlers Way City-bound carriageway: from Main Road (M4) to city centre

17:00 to 20:00

Buitenkant Street: between Darling and Strand Streets

Darling Street: between Buitenkant and Canterbury Streets

Harrington Street: between Darling and Roeland Streets

06:00 to 23:45

Church Sqaure

Roeland Street: between Plein and Buitenkant Streets

Closure of Company Gardens

Government Avenue from Orange Street to Wale Street

Plein Street from Longmarket Street to Roeland Street

St John’s Street from Roeland Street to Vrede Street

Gallery Lane

Bouquet Street

Hope Street: between Roeland and Glynn Streets

Wesley Street: between Buitenkant and Hope Streets

Glynn Street: between Buitenkant and Hope Streets

Wale Street: between Queen Victoria and Adderley Streets

Bureau Street: between Adderley and Parliament Streets

Spin and Mostert Streets: between Corporation and Parliament Streets

Parliament Street from the gates of Parliament to Longmarket Street

Commercial Street: between Plein and Buitenkant Streets - becomes bi-directional

Wesley and Glynn Streets: between Hope and Buitenkant Streets - becomes bi-directional

Contingency closure in case of an emergency (08:00 to 23:45)

Roads contained in the Parking Restrictions will be closed as required.

Road Closures for REHEARSAL from 17:00 – 23:59 (5-6 February 2019)

Harrington Street: between Constitution and Roeland Streets

Roeland Street: between Plein and Buitenkant Streets

Plein Street: between Roeland and Longmarket Streets

Adderley Street: from Strand to Wale Streets

Bureau Street: between Adderley and Parliament Streets

Spin / Mostert Street: between Corporation and Parliament Streets

Parliament Street from the gates of Parliament to Longmarket Street

Lower Buitenkant Street: between Strand and Darling Streets

Darling Street: between Canterbury and Buitenkant Streets

PARKING RESTRICTIONS

In the following areas from midnight (23:59) on Wednesday, 6 February 2019 to 23:45 on Thursday, 7 February 2019:

Klipper Road: between Main Road and M3

M3: between Princess Anne Avenue and Philip Kgosana Drive (De Waal Drive)

Princess Anne Avenue, Newlands

Church Square, corner of Spin and Parliament Streets

Roeland Street: between Plein and Brandweer Streets

Plein Street: between Roeland and Longmarket Streets

Spin Street: between Parliament and Plein Streets

Parliament Street: between Longmarket and Bureau Streets

Hatfield and St John’s Streets: between Roeland and Orange Streets

Adderley Street: between Wale and Strand Streets

St Mary’s Cathedral Parking Area: between Bouquet and Roeland Streets

Gallery Lane

Queen Victoria Street

Commercial Street: between Buitenkant and Plein Streets

Barrack Street: between Buitenkant and Plein Streets

Albertus Street: between Buitenkant and Corporation Streets

Caledon Street: between Buitenkant and Corporation Streets

Mostert Street: between Buitenkant and Plein Street

Longmarket Street: between Buitenkant Street and St. George’s Mall

Wale Street up to Queen Victoria Street

Hope Street: from Roeland to Wesley Streets

Harrington Street: between Roeland and Darling Streets

Parade Street: between Darling and Barrack Streets

Darling Street: between Parade and Canterbury Streets

Glynn and Wesley Streets: between Hope and Buitenkant Streets

Buitenkant Street: between Darling and Wesley Streets

Avenue Street and Paddock Street

Church Street from St. George’s Mall to Adderley Street

Longmarket Street from St. George’s Mall to Adderley Street

Parliament apologises for any inconvenience caused.

