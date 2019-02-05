South Africa: Road Closures for the State of the Nation Address

Parliament is hosting the State of the Nation Address by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday, 7 February 2019 at 19:00. Due to this Ceremony of State, Cape Town motorists and pedestrians are advised of temporary road closures and parking restrictions in and around Parliament from 5 – 6 February 2019 and full closure around Parliament on 7 February 2019.
Below is a list of the roads that will be closed:
Road Closures on the DAY (7 February 2019)
18:00 to 19:00
Roeland Street: between Buitenkant and Brandweer Streets
17:45 to 19:00 (Temporary Closure ±35 minutes)
Klipper Road, Newlands: from Main Road (M4) to Newlands Avenue
Princess Anne Avenue, Newlands: from Newlands Avenue to Union Avenue
Newlands Avenue, Newlands: from Dean Street to Princess Anne Avenue
Dean Street, Newlands, westbound: from Main Road (M4) to Newlands Avenue
M3, Union Avenue, Rhodes Drive, Philip Kgosana Drive (De Waal Drive), Roeland Street, City-bound carriageway: from Newlands Avenue to city centre
Woolsack Drive, Rondebosch, westbound: between Main Road (M4) and Rhodes Drive (M3)
Anzio Road, Observatory: from Main Road (M4) to Philip Kgosana Drive (De Waal Drive) (M3)
N2, Settlers Way City-bound carriageway: from Main Road (M4) to city centre
17:00 to 20:00
Buitenkant Street: between Darling and Strand Streets
Darling Street: between Buitenkant and Canterbury Streets
Harrington Street: between Darling and Roeland Streets
06:00 to 23:45
Church Sqaure
Roeland Street: between Plein and Buitenkant Streets
Closure of Company Gardens
Government Avenue from Orange Street to Wale Street
Plein Street from Longmarket Street to Roeland Street
St John’s Street from Roeland Street to Vrede Street
Gallery Lane
Bouquet Street
Hope Street: between Roeland and Glynn Streets
Wesley Street: between Buitenkant and Hope Streets
Glynn Street: between Buitenkant and Hope Streets
Wale Street: between Queen Victoria and Adderley Streets
Bureau Street: between Adderley and Parliament Streets
Spin and Mostert Streets: between Corporation and Parliament Streets
Parliament Street from the gates of Parliament to Longmarket Street
Commercial Street: between Plein and Buitenkant Streets - becomes bi-directional
Wesley and Glynn Streets: between Hope and Buitenkant Streets - becomes bi-directional
Contingency closure in case of an emergency (08:00 to 23:45)
Roads contained in the Parking Restrictions will be closed as required.
Road Closures for REHEARSAL from 17:00 – 23:59 (5-6 February 2019)
Harrington Street: between Constitution and Roeland Streets
Roeland Street: between Plein and Buitenkant Streets
Plein Street: between Roeland and Longmarket Streets
Adderley Street: from Strand to Wale Streets
Bureau Street: between Adderley and Parliament Streets
Spin / Mostert Street: between Corporation and Parliament Streets
Parliament Street from the gates of Parliament to Longmarket Street
Lower Buitenkant Street: between Strand and Darling Streets
Darling Street: between Canterbury and Buitenkant Streets
PARKING RESTRICTIONS
In the following areas from midnight (23:59) on Wednesday, 6 February 2019 to 23:45 on Thursday, 7 February 2019:
Klipper Road: between Main Road and M3
M3: between Princess Anne Avenue and Philip Kgosana Drive (De Waal Drive)
Princess Anne Avenue, Newlands
Church Square, corner of Spin and Parliament Streets
Roeland Street: between Plein and Brandweer Streets
Plein Street: between Roeland and Longmarket Streets
Spin Street: between Parliament and Plein Streets
Parliament Street: between Longmarket and Bureau Streets
Hatfield and St John’s Streets: between Roeland and Orange Streets
Adderley Street: between Wale and Strand Streets
St Mary’s Cathedral Parking Area: between Bouquet and Roeland Streets
Gallery Lane
Queen Victoria Street
Commercial Street: between Buitenkant and Plein Streets
Barrack Street: between Buitenkant and Plein Streets
Albertus Street: between Buitenkant and Corporation Streets
Caledon Street: between Buitenkant and Corporation Streets
Mostert Street: between Buitenkant and Plein Street
Longmarket Street: between Buitenkant Street and St. George’s Mall
Wale Street up to Queen Victoria Street
Hope Street: from Roeland to Wesley Streets
Harrington Street: between Roeland and Darling Streets
Parade Street: between Darling and Barrack Streets
Darling Street: between Parade and Canterbury Streets
Glynn and Wesley Streets: between Hope and Buitenkant Streets
Buitenkant Street: between Darling and Wesley Streets
Avenue Street and Paddock Street
Church Street from St. George’s Mall to Adderley Street
Longmarket Street from St. George’s Mall to Adderley Street
Parliament apologises for any inconvenience caused.
ISSUED BY PARLIAMENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA
Enquiries: Moloto Mothapo – 082 370 6930