Malawi: Chakwera Says Mutharika and Chilima Packing - 'I Have Come to Be Your President of Malawi'

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) presidential candidate Lazarus Chakwera has declared that he is ready to bail Malawians out of poverty and corruption, saying President Peter Mutharika and vice-president Saulos Chilima are "packing because change has come."

Displaying high confidence that he would win the May 21 2019 presidential elections, Chakwera flanked by his running mate Muhammad Sidik Mia said when he handed his nomination paper to Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Justice Jane Ansah he has come to build "a new Malawi" using the 'Chakwera High 5 agenda' which will guarantee; servant leadership, uniting Malawi, prospering together, ending corruption and respect for the rule of law.

"I have come here from Lilongwe, where our President and his Vice are packing because change has come," said Chakwera.

"You have tried the rest but this is the time to try the best as we want to change things for the benefit of all," he added.

Chakwera said MCP was geared to improving standards of education, providing sufficient health care, developing sustainable infrastructure, making proper investments in tourism as well as creating jobs for the youth.

"We will also work to rebuild markets, construct school blocks, provide banking services in rural areas, promote governance among chiefs, provide markets for farmers as well as provide opportunities for women in the country," he said.

Chakwera stressed that he wants to "break this confederacy of corruption, fraud and theft."

The MCP torchbearer concluded: "My name is Lazarus Chakwera, and if you want change, I have come to be your President."