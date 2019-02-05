Somalia: Ethiopian PM Urges Somali State Leadership to Enhance Security and Development

The prime minister of Ethiopia, Dr Abiy Ahmed Ali has called upon the leadership of Somali regional state in his country to strengthen security and development in their administration.

The prime minister made the remarks during a meeting in his Addis Ababa office with the president of Somali regional state of Ethiopia, Mustafe Omar and the chairperson of Somali People's Democratic Party (SPDP), Ahmed Shide on Saturday.

According to the office of the prime minister, the meeting concluded with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed providing direction on strengthening the development of the Somali region.

"Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed met with the President of the Somali Regional State, Mustafe Omar and Chairperson of the Somali People's Democratic Party (SPDP), Ahmed Shide this morning at his office," Office of the PM confirmed on its official Facebook page. "The discussions centred on the development and security activities of the region."

The president of Somali regional state was at loggerhead with Ahmed Shide on the political fate of senior officials that served on the former administration of deposed president Abdi Mohamud Omar.

The officials were accused of committing human rights violations during their reign in office.

The meeting signals the end of political stalemate between the leadership of Jigjiga that emerged in the public limelight last week.