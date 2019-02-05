Sudan: As Anti-Bashir Protests Continue, Sudan Revokes Credentials of Foreign Press

Washington, D.C. January 22, 2019--Sudanese authorities yesterday revoked the credentials of at least six journalists working for international news outlets, including Qatar-based broadcaster Al-Jazeera, according to news reports. The outlets have been covering demonstrations against President Omar al-Bashir. Bashir is due to travel to Qatar today for his first international trip since the protests began in December, according to reports.

"Sudan's move against the international media is another desperate attempt to muzzle the press during this period of unrest," said CPJ Middle East and North Africa Program Coordinator Sherif Mansour. "It is particularly ironic that Al-Jazeera journalists are denied their right to report as Bashir travels to Qatar."

Sudanese security officials yesterday revoked the credentials of Al-Jazeera correspondents Osama Ahmed and Ahmed Alrehaid and camera operator Badawi Bashir; and Al Arabiya correspondent Saad el-Din Hassan, the journalists' outlets reported. The same day, authorities revoked the credentials of Turkish Anatolia Agency correspondent Bahram Abdel Moneim and photographer Mahmoud Hajjaj, according to the local press freedom group Sudanese Journalists Network. In a statement, Al-Jazeera denounced Sudan's "arbitrary decision" and called on authorities to reinstate the accreditation.