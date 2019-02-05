Seychelles: Italy, Already Sending More Tourists to Seychelles, Eyes Further Increase

Tourism is one of the main sectors of Seychelles' economy that newly accredited Italian ambassador to the island nation will continue to focus on during his mandate.

Alberto Pieri made the statement to the press on Tuesday after he presented his credentials to President Danny Faure at State House, Victoria.

"We would like to further stimulate the flow of Italian tourists to Seychelles by creating better conditions for such to happen. It needs to be noted that the number of Italian tourists coming to Seychelles which has been increasing steadily in the past five years," said Pieri.

In 2018, over 24,300 Italian tourists set foot in the 115-island archipelago in the western Indian Ocean, a figure that increased by five percent from the previous year.

He added that a direct flight between Seychelles and Italy will for sure bring many benefits to the two countries, especially for the tourism sector of the island nation.

Seychelles and Italy established bilateral relations in June 1976.

Another sector of interest discussed by the two diplomats was the blue economy. Pieri said that the two countries share the views when it comes to promotion of the blue economy, which includes the development of sustainable exploitation of marine resources. Seychelles is championing the blue economy as a small island developing state of 95,000 inhabitants in this sector.

"We can explore some initiative of partnership between our countries when it comes to this sector," said the ambassador, who will be based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Culture was also outlined as an area of possible cooperation. Art and heritage two fields in which Seychelles can benefit through the expertise of the Italians in the field.

Another area of cooperation that Italy is willing to aid Seychelles in is training.

"There are many other opportunities in Seychelles, we need to have follow-ups of what has been discussed with the president. I have other meetings with the other representatives in the government to discuss further details," said Pieri.

During his official visit to Seychelles, he will also be visiting representatives of the parliament "as it is important for me to have more information and know the country better."

Pieri said that such meetings will provide information on how to concretise the collaboration that President Faure outlined.