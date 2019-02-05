Malawi: DPP Leaders Resign in Mangochi Amid Disagreements

The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) primaries happened last week in Mangochi District have opened a can of worms as party leaders - district governor, constituency governor for Mangochi central constituency and its executive committee have all resigned their positions, citing failure by the party to recognise them.

Speaking to journalists on Monday after holding a press conference district governor, JumaMlauzi blamed eastern region committee for using and supporting parallel structures from the district which was dissolved by the party long time ago.

He explained: "To be honesty we have been neglected for quite a long. At first we thought this behaviour will one dayend but to no avail."

"But what has throbbed us most is the conduct shown by our top officials during primary elections. Instead of involving us they abandoned us, hence, this idea of putting downthe tools," added Mlauzi.

He said they the idea of resigning has come to distance themselves away from the mistakes committed by the people who were entrusted to conduct the primaries, saying they don't want to be blamed by the party gurus.

"The primary elections held in the district were not free, fair and credible. The people mandated to conduct the primaries had their own candidates. Therefore, as one way of detaching with the losing candidates, we have decided to resign at least to save our reputations," added Mlauzi.

Adding similar sentiments, constituency governor for Mangochi central constituency EliusTebula pointed figures on the eastern region committee for failure to useparty procedures.

"You may wish you know these peoplefell short of honesty. Instead of using legitimate electoral colleges they allowed the shadow candidates touse dubious electoral colleges which do not exist in our areas," he said

In his reaction when contacted DPP spokesperson Nicholas Dausi denied to comment anything about the matter, saying he is not aware about the resignation of some members in the district.