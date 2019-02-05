Tanzania: President Pays Impromptu Visit to TV Station, Promises 200m/

PRESIDENT John PombeMagufuli (JPM) has paid an impromptu visit to Channel 10Television station in Dar es Salaam today morning, where he promised them 200m/- to buy working tools especially cameras.

Accompanied by the First Lady, Janeth, the President hinted that he would like to see the TV Station and other media outlets under the African Media Group capable of covering various national events positively.

The President said he decided to visit them today, February 5, 2019, as part of the day to commemorate the birth of the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM).

Historically, the party was formed in 1977, after the merger of the Tanganyika African Union (TANU) of Mainland and the Afro Shiraz Party (ASP) which was operating in the Isles.

Before the promise, the TV station staff had expressed to him their challenges, citing them as low salaries, health insurance and other related welfares.

However, the President reminded them as well as other journaliststo portray the good image of the country, adding that: "When I retire I would expect you to report about 50 Tanzanians who are billionaires, but also paying taxes."