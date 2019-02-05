Tanzania: Over 10,000 People Undergo Trachoma Surgery in Three Regions

AT least 12,000 people with trichiasis, an advanced stage of trachoma, have undergone surgery for the past three years since a special trachoma control programme commenced in three regions of Dodoma, Lindi and Arusha.

Under the auspices of the Queen Elizabeth Diamond Jubilee Trust, the special programme, which is jointly implemented by the government, Sightsavers and Helen Keller International aims at ending trachoma by 2020.

"The special programme identified at least 50,000 people with trachoma in three regions in 2014," Coordinator for Neglected Tropical Diseases, Dr Upendo Mwingira, told reporters during a recent visit to Bahi-Makulu Health Facility, where eye screening was taking place.

Eye screening to detect trachoma is part of the programme to end trachoma and the programme is implemented in the three regions as indicated above.

Dr Mwingira pointed out 900 people with trachoma had undergone surgery in Bahi District in Dodoma since 2017.