Somalia: Explosion Kills Two Military Officials Outside Mogadishu

An IED explosion was reported to have killed two senior Somali military officials killed in Dhanaane village, south of Mogadishu on Tuesday.

The explosion left the deputy Commander of Sector 12th April of SNA Col Abdisalam Sheikh Aden and Col Abdirahman Jimale Muse, head of the finances of the 1st battalion head.

Al-Shabaab has claimed responsibility for the attack, which comes barely two months after two other top SNA officers killed in a roadside blast in the same area.

The militants continue to target the Somali army and AU troops with IEDs when travelling in the main roads linking Mogadishu to Lower Shabelle region, south of Somalia.