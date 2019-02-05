Gambia: Prison Officers Trained On Human Rights

Institute for Human Rights and Development in Africa (IHRDA) and the Officer of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCRH) have recently trained 25 officers of The Gambia Prison Service on human rights. The training was sponsored by the Kingdom of Netherland.

Executive Director of IHRDA Gaye Sowe said the training will enable the officers to understand human right concepts for law enforcement officers, prohibition of torture and other cruel and inhuman or degrading treatment, among others.

It was recommended by the participants and other speakers that there is need for such training to continue.

The training topics covered important issues related to the work of prison officers as provided in The Gambia and other international laws, notably Gambia's regional and international human rights obligations; prohibition of torture; rights of detainees or prisoners; the right to personal liberty; dealing with women, children and non-nationals.

In addition to the training, IHRDA has also equipped the Prison Services with human rights manual.