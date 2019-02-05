Gambia: Anti Crime Unit Registered 143 Cases in 2018

The public relations officer of The Gambia Police Force, Lamin Njie, has revealed that the Anti Crime Unit registered 143 cases in 2018.

Out of this number, he added that 108 convictions were secured. He further said that 16 cases are still pending trial while 19 are currently under investigation.

PRO Njie also said that 384 individuals were involved in various offences ranging from house/shop breaking and stealing, cattle rustling, stealing from motor vehicles, conspiracy and robbery with violence.

Njie called on people to avoid buying or helping to dispose suspected stolen property.

He also appealed to the public to be giving information to the police about crime and criminal hideouts.

In conclusion he called for collaborative efforts of all sections of society to deal with crime.