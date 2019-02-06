South Africa: DUT Confirms Death of Student After Violent Protest

Photo: DUT

The Durban University of Technology has confirmed the death of one of its students, who was involved in protests outside one of its campuses earlier on Tuesday.

"The student passed on while receiving medical attention at the City Hospital in Durban," it said in a statement.

The identity of the student would not be made public at this stage, it said.

"Cause of death and details of the incident are not yet clear as the matter is still subject to a preliminary investigation by police officials. The university is saddened by this unfortunate incident, and due to the sensitivity of this incident the university cannot divulge further details at this stage."

The institution sent its deepest sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.

"We plead that the family and the university be offered the opportunity to grieve the passing of the student."

The university's management had decided to close the University until further notice, as a result of the tragic incident and other violent altercations which had taken place earlier in the day.

BREAKING: The Durban University of Technology (DUT) has confirmed that a student has died following protests today. @TeamNews24 pic.twitter.com/6VvZuR6gtE-- Kaveel Singh (@kaveels) February 5, 2019

According to the EFF's student command's KwaZulu-Natal branch, the student was one of their members.

It has come to our attention that a student, a member of the EFFSC has been shot and killed by a private security at DUT. @EFFSouthAfrica @Julius_S_Malema-- EFF KZN (@EFFKZN) February 5, 2019

