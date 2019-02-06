Angola Attends in Indaba Mining Fair

Luanda — The Indaba Mining International Fair, an exhibition in which Angola participates, started Monday in Cape Town, South Africa, with the presence of 200 companies in the sector.

At the event, which runs until February 07, the Angolan delegation holds the "Angola Mining Forum" where it presents the Mineral Resources sector to the partners, in addition to discussing and exchanging experiences.

Angola's participation is essentially aimed at promoting the potential and opportunities that the country offers, with a view to attracting foreign investment that will allow the leverage of Angolan mining sector.

Mining Indaba, which counts on the participation of 28 countries and 500 investing organizations in the minerals segment this year, had its first edition in 1994.