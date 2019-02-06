5 February 2019

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Sh39.8 Billion Set Aside to Train Civil Servants, Government Reveals

By Alex Malanga

Dodoma — The government on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 said in the 2018/19 fiscal year some Sh39.8 billion has been set aside for both local and international training of public servants.

This was said in Parliament by deputy minister of State, President's Office, Public Services, Management and Good Governance, Marry Mwanjelwa during a question and answer session.

Furthermore, she said in the 2017/18 financial year some Sh54.5 billion was disbursed for the purpose.

Ms Mwanjelwa was reacting to a question by a Special Seats lawmaker Janeth Masaburi (CCM) who sought to know whether the government had any plan to set aside funds for training public servants.

"Training to public servants is of paramount importance for the development of the country," said Ms Masaburi in her primary question.

In response, Ms Mwanjelwa said the government was cooperating with various development stakeholders for training purpose.

They (stakeholders) include, among others, Australia, India, Japan, China, Indonesia and Republic of Korea.

"Through our partnership with those stakeholders, 654 servants have accessed short term and long term training," said Ms Mwanjelwa.

