Malawi: Police Condemns Hate Music - to Pursue Mesho's Case to Its Logical Conclusion

Malawi Police Services (MPS) has in strongest terms condemned the tendency of composing, producing and distribution of hate music which they say may end up sparking violence amongst Malawians.

The condemnation comes on the heels of an instituted investigation on a recent blasphemous song titled 'Mizikiti ichoke' done by Andson Alfred, under the name Mesho.

In quick response to the matter, Police officers in Mulanje arrested the said musician at Mathambi Trading Centre on February 2, 2019.

His Zomba based studio producer identified as Stephano Manuel was also netted the same day this is according to National Police Spokesperson Senior Superintendent James Kadadzera.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Kadadzera said: "MPS will not entertain such disconcerting behavior to gain root in our peace loving country".

Meanwhile, Kadadzera said as MPS, they will also ensure that human rights of all citizens are protected and respected in all circumstances

He said the musician and the producer will answer criminal charges according to the evidence at hand.

"We are also warning other musicians and producers with similar ill minded intention to immediately desist from such tendencies before the long arm of the law catches up with them. The Malawi Police Service therefore, wishes to assure all Malawians that it is committed to pursuing Mesho's case to its logical conclusion" Kadadzera warned.