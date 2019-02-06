Malawi: Tobacco Company JTI Committed to Fighting Climate Change Effects

Japan Tobacco International (JTI) says it is committed to making sure that strengthens mechanisms of fighting effects of climate change in order to help farmers that are affiliated to them.

JTI corporate affairs manager, Limbani Kakhome, said some of the mechanisms include planting more trees for live barns.

He said this in Lilongwe after the company's tree planting exercise which has seen it planting more than 2.3 million.

According to him, it is a requirement now that every farmer should have a 140 metre live barn on every hectare.

"JTI is committed and understands the need to reduce environmental impact on tobacco business activities," said Kakhome.

Kakhome said reforestation efforts by JTI are an integral part of the company's long-term strategy to support sustainable production of tobacco by helping contracted growers to plan ahead, and secure a sustainable wood supply to strengthen communities and ensure the viability of tobacco farming.

"JTI's contracted growers are the ones taking the lead in planting new trees for use as live barns," he said.

Live barns is an initiative launched in Malawi in February 2013 aimed at avoiding deforestation and contributing to social conservation in tobacco growing communities.

He said the company is geared to dealing with challenges which accompany reforestation initiatives and this is by survival and management of newly-planted tree seedlings.

"We will make sure that all the trees that we have planted today survive by taking care of them," said Kakhome.

Since 2011, JTI has planted over 16 million trees in tobacco growing communities and the company expects to plant an additional 6 million trees by 2018.