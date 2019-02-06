Kenya: 'Blue' Mathare Hope for Better Financial Fortunes

Mathare United is optimistic that their new blue company status will go a long way in securing the financial stability of the club as they look to celebrate their Silver Jubilee this year.

The Slum Boys, who currently sit top of the SportPesa Premier League with 24 points, officially became the first football club in the region to acquire "blue company" status on Monday.

The Blue Company project is an initiative of volunteer corporations and institutions, who have the public interest at heart, with the objective of encouraging companies to fight corruption in all its forms.

Speaking to Nation Sport, Mathare United CEO Jecton Obure said the new milestone not only confirms the club's commitment to promote fair play, but also fight corruption in Kenyan football.

"This is a major step in the fight against corruption in Kenyan football. As a club, we are committed to ensuring that integrity is maintained in the game especially with the recent cases we've had of match fixing locally," said Obure.

The 2008 SPL champions are currently sponsored by betting firm OdiBets and Obure is positive that they will be able to attract more financial support from the corporate world.

"By being a blue company it means we have zero-tolerance on corruption. There are many dirty deals and bribes that surround sponsorship in sports and Mathare United now wants to attract only clean companies.

"We hope that the corporate world will now be attracted to our brand as we continue our push for the league title," he added.

Founded in 1994, Mathare United will be celebrating their Silver Jubilee this year with many fans hoping that they will end their 10-year drought for silverware this season.

They face Sony Sugar at Awendo on Thursday in their next league match.