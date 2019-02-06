Kenya: Kisumu All Stars' Dennis Oalo Dreams of NSL Golden Boot

Kisumu All Stars' Dennis Oalo has set his eyes on the 2018/2019 National Super League (NSL) top scorer's crown following his impressive start to the competition.

The 22-year-old tops the scorer's chart in the second division with nine goals from 12 matches helping Kisumu, fondly known as Blue Eagles, to fifth position with 23 points, six adrift of leaders Ushuru. He has scored in eight matches out of 11 played so far.

"The golden boot award is my target that's why I keep working hard on the pitch. I hope to score 28 to 30 goals but it will depend on how the first leg ends. If I manage 15 goals, then this will be possible," he told Nation Sport.

The midfielder had hoped to hit the 10-goal mark in their Monday's 3-2 win over Bidco United at Moi Stadium in Kisumu, but that never happened as Austine Otieno, Shadrack Omondi and Dismas Amunga netted a goal apiece for the host. The visitors goals were scored by Michael Owino and former AFC Leopards' Sean Opwora.

With this impressive performance, the former Western Stima man believes he can challenge for this year's golden boot award and help his team qualify for the SportPesa Premier League.

All Stars head coach Francis Oduor heaped praises on the forward, noting that his rich vein of form will be instrumental in getting the Blue Eagles into top flight football.

"He is a sharp striker and very hardworking, that's why he has started almost all our matches. He has delivered for the team when needed, we are confident he will increase his tally," said Oduor.

In 2015, Oalo, while playing for Kisumu Day High School football team, emerged top scorer at the regional and national competition.