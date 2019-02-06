South Africa: Centurion Teacher Suspected of Sexually Abusing Girls As Young As 6

Gauteng department of education officials accompanied by counsellors will be visiting Valhalla Primary School in Centurion on Wednesday as allegations of abuse of a sexual nature against a male teacher have surfaced.

Department spokesperson Steve Mabona told News24 on Wednesday morning that the teacher has since been "removed" from his post as investigations into the alleged abuse continue.

According to Mabona, the alleged perpetrator has not yet been arrested as there were procedures that needed to be followed.

This follows reports on Twitter of phone calls made my concerned parents made to Crime Watch presenter Yusuf Abramjee.

Abramjee tweeted that police had obtained statements and an investigation was under way.

"Parents want the teacher at Valhalla Primary in Centurion suspended immediately. They say they will gather at the school tomorrow morning," Abramjee tweeted.

According to Mabona and Abramjee, the teacher allegedly inappropriately touched a number of girls and sexually abused them. Some are reportedly as young as 6.

On Wednesday morning, police spokespeople Captain Kay Makhubele and Colonel Lungelo Dlamini could not confirm whether a case had been opened.

Abramjee could not be reached for comment.

This is a developing story.

I've just received worrying calls from parents of a school in Pretoria claiming that a teacher allegedly inappropriately touched a number of girls and sexually abused them. Some are as young as 6. I've alerted @Lesufi @EducationGP and encouraged the opening of criminal charges.-- Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) February 5, 2019

