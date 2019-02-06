South Africa: 11 Dead When Overtaking Truck and Bakkie Crash in Limpopo

Eleven people lost their lives when a truck collided with a bakkie on the N11 in the Sekhukhune district near Crocodile Farm in Limpopo on Tuesday morning.

The MEC for Transport and Community Safety in Limpopo, Makoma Makhurupetje, has extended her condolences to the families of 11 people who died and wished a speedy recovery to two injured passengers.

"The driver of a Mercedes-Benz truck, who was overtaking on a barrier line, collided head-on with an oncoming Nissan bakkie. The driver of the Nissan bakkie and 10 passengers were confirmed dead on the spot," Makhurupetje said in a statement.

"This is a tragic loss to the people of our province.

"All indications show that this is an obvious case of reckless driving which we strongly condemn.

"Whilst investigations are under way, we want to indicate that we shall not hesitate to take action against whosoever is responsible for this loss of lives.

"Truck drivers who continue to put lives of innocent people at risk should know that their days are numbered.

"We equally condemn overloading of vehicles and the use of bakkies in particular for purposes of ferrying passengers," concluded Makhurupetje.

