Uganda: Namutumba Starts Construction of Health Centre III

Residents of Kagulu Sub-county in Namutumba District can breathe a sigh of relief after the long-awaited construction of their Health Centre III started last week.

The health centre funded by the World Bank at a cost of Shs500m, will consist of a maternity ward, children, male and female wards and a toilet.

The Ministry of Health, through VISAR, a private company, last Wednesday started construction of the Health Centre III, with works expected to end in June.

Mr Francis Kamugisha, the safety project officer, said the project is under the supervision of the Ministry of Health and Namutumba District Local Government.

"The maternity ward, children, male and female wards will each have 50 beds and all services offered at a health centre III including counseling," Mr Kamugisha said.

Past challenges

Adding: "During a needs assessment, the number of expectant mothers visiting Magada Health Centre III was about 4,000 per year but we expect the patients to increase to 9,000 per year."

The resolution to construct the facility was reached last year by Namutumba District Council following government's pronouncement to phase out health centre IIs and have health centre IIIs in every sub-county.

It also came after District authorities noticed that the number of expectant mothers who were dying while on their way to Magada Health Centre III - almost eight kilometres away.

The project engineer, Mr Robert Olioch, said what delayed construction was bureaucracy.

Mr Budget Mugabire, the executive director of VISVAR, said: "Our work is to hand over the project after six months and we are going to do the job to the best of our knowledge."

No delays

The district chairperson, Hajji Saleh Kumbuga, appealed to the contractor to complete the work within the allocated time line.

The Namutumba Resident District Commissioner, Mr Ssempala Kigozi, said that the facility will not be commissioned if shoddy work is detected.

He, however, cautioned locals not to steal or vandalise equipment on site as it might prolong the construction.

