Kenyan Runner Opens Second Petrol Station

Photo: Jared Nyataya/Daily Nation

Marathoner Sylvia Kibet makes a phone call after the opening of her petrol Station, Belio Highway Petrol Station in Iten, Elgeyo-Marakwet County on February 5, 2019.

Former world 5,000m silver medallist Sylvia Kibet on Tuesday launched another investment, Belio Highway petrol station along Eldoret-Iten Highway.

This is the second petrol station after the first one, which is in Iten town was branded National Oil.

The athlete, together with her husband, Erastus Limo said they decided to invest their money with retirement looming.

"We decided to open another investment in Iten because I'm almost retiring and this will be our income apart from the one in Iten town. We have been building the petrol station slowly and I'm happy we have finally opened it for business," Kibet told Nation Sport.

She urged the athletes, who are still active, to always invest their money for future days.

"When my husband got a persistent injury, he decided to concentrate on the first petrol station and it was good we had already invested. That is why I would like to urge the upcoming athletes to always think ahead and use the money they win wisely," added Kibet.

Kibet is also the 2008 Olympics 5,000m bronze medallist and 2010 Commonwealth Games silver medallist.

She has since shifted to marathon races and is optimistic of a good season.

"I have shifted to the road races and marathon but so far I have not done well in the races I have participated so far. I'm also still fresh from maternity leave and I hope in the remaining years before I retire, I will conquer the world," added Kibet.

New York Marathon champion Mary Keitany, former two-time world Marathon champion Edna Kiplagat, former Boston Marathon champion Sharon Cherop among other athletes attended the launch.

Her sisters, Hilda Kibet, Valentine Kibet, Elvine Kibet and Hyvin Kibet are all active athletes.