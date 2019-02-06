Nigeria: 2022 Winter Olympics - Nigeria Curling Team Set to Make History

Nigeria is once again making history in the sport of Curling, as our athletes will become the first Africans to participate in the World Curling Federation Championships, billed for Stavanger, Norway April 20-27.

The first Championship of the year will be for the Mixed Doubles Team. Team Nigeria will be led by T.J. Cole of Onitsha. T.J. is one of the world's best sweepers. His partner is Susana Cole, whose strategy and excellent shooting will help team Nigeria qualify for the 2022 Winter Olympics, with 48 other countries vying vital qualification points for the Olympics.

The Curling team is currently training in the USA with their coaches, and they are working hard preparing towards this historic event. Nigeria Curling Federation President Mr. Daniel Damola, visited the team training camp in Denver, Colorado, USA. Team Nigeria trains at the state of the art facility called the 'Denver Curling Club'.

" Team Nigeria is excited, passionate, and in high spirits. They are asking the country to pray for them. "Making the Olympics in 2022, will call for the entire nation to support our Curling team. Sponsors are needed for this historic event."

"The Championships will be broadcast all over the world, so this is an excellent opportunity for Sponsors to get their brands recognized for a good cause, not to mention showing pride and patriotism for Nigeria's team.," Damola said.

World Curling Federation President, Kate Caithness, said: "This is a historic moment for our sport. " I am delighted to see emerging member Associations taking a bold step and entering a world event. Nigeria will be the first ever African nation to step onto elite curling ice, in their country's colors".)