Nigeria: Afcon 2019 - Rohr to Field Weak Team Against Seychelles

Super Eagles train in Asaba.

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has indicated that he will likely give fringe players the chance to prove themselves in the African Cup of Nations qualifiers against Seychelles on March 22.

Nigeria have already booked their place in the tournament to be hosted by Egypt in June, making the home game against Seychelles a formality.

"We have already qualified for the tournament and so we will give some other players a chance.

"The players who have not had the chance to express themselves and we will have the opportunity to see what they can do." Rohr said.

"The match against Seychelles will not be easy because everybody believes it will be won easily. That is dangerous and its a trap sometimes."

One player Rohr will be looking out for is Tyronne Ebuehi who is making rapid recovery from an ankle injury.

"It is a moment to monitor our players to see if they are fit and of course have some news also from our injured players.

"Like Tyron, who is training again".

Super Eagles have already qualified for this summer AFCON but Nigeria welcomes Seychelles in the last group game before taking on Egypt in an international friendly match in March.