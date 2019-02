Photo: allafrica.com

Left: Bushiri buys his wife a Rolls Royce. Right: Bushiri in his private jet.

Self-Proclaimed prophet Shephered Bushiri, 35, and wife, Mary, have been granted bail of R100 000 each.

The two appeared in the specialised commercial crimes court in Pretoria on Wednesday.

Among the bail conditions is that the couple remain within Gauteng Province.

Case postponed to 10 May.

More to follow.

News24