Zimbabwe: Mandiranga Club-Hunting in SA

EMMANUEL MANDIRANGA is unlikely to don Dynamos' jersey this season, amid reports the forward has gone club-hunting in South Africa.

Mandiranga appears to have joined a number of players who have ditched Dynamos, claiming the Glamour Boys owe them a lot of money in signing-on fees and outstanding winning bonuses.

And the 22-year-old is having trials with South African First Division side Real Kings.

His move to South Africa was initiated by his South African manager, Michael Ngobeni, who is also the chief executive of Johannesburg-based MSport Management.

"I arrived in South Africa at the weekend and I'm having trials at Real Kings who are based at Hammarsdale just outside Durban," Mandiranga said.

"My manager Michael Ngobeni brought me here to try my luck at Real Kings and I hope I'll make the grade because it has always been my dream to play professional football outside Zimbabwe.

"I just hope that they make a decision on me soon as I need to play football and help the team to get a good place on the log standings."

Mandiranga, who was part of the Warriors for the 2017 CHAN qualifier in Namibia, claimed DeMbare owed him more than $8 000 in signing-on fees and outstanding bonuses.

"Dynamos owe me a lot of money . . . . they didn't give me my signing-on fee which is more than $8 000. In 2017 season, we were getting or being paid almost half of our salaries so, roughly, the club owes me about $10 000 in all.

"How can one survive when you are almost playing for nothing at the club and that is why I've decided to stop playing for Dynamos and seek greener pastures in South Africa," Mandiranga said.

Crippling financial challenges and a culture of making false promises have reduced Dynamos into an unpopular destination for local football players.

"The problem is that they keep lying to players and promising what we don't have," a former DeMbare executive member told The Herald.

"It's surprising they insist on big signing-on fees yet the coffers are always empty. Dynamos will always remain broke as long as they don't adopt a professional way of doing things, beginning with an audit.

"The budget they get from their sponsors is too small to splash big money on players. In the end they always make part-payment and the player will be lucky to get the remainder.

"A person like Masimba Mambare left the club after being owed something like $11 000 to $12 000 some years ago and this has also happened with many other players." "In the past few years under Kenny Mubaiwa players were given cars but those deals had questionable motives on the part of someone dishing out vehicles on behalf of Dynamos.

Some of the players who spoke to The Herald revealed that each player is owed close to $10 000 each.

Former captain Ocean Mushure, who has since moved to Zambia, indicated that he might institute legal procedures to recover $26 000 he left at the club.

Cameroonian Christian Epoupa has also dragged the club to FIFA in his bid to recover dues amounting to US$16 000.

Four players -- Marshal Machazane, Obey Mwerahari, Peace Makaha and Kingston Nkhata -- have since reported Dynamos to Footballers Union of Zimbabwe.

"Dynamos always has a special place inside my heart. I had no choice but to leave because I have a family to look after," said Mambare.

"It wasn't wise to continue playing for nothing because I am nearing the end of my career.

"We played for the love of Dynamos but then it seems like the team's leadership does not have the players at heart."

They were not sincere in their dealings. I will soon approach the Footballers Union of Zimbabwe to help recover my dues," said Mushure.