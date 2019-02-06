Zimbabwe: Tennis Zim President Resigns

TENNIS Zimbabwe have been rocked by the resignation of president Martin Lock on the eve of the Davis Cup draw set for today in London.

Lock's departure also comes just a few months before the next elective annual meeting.

The national association confirmed his departure and said it was because of pressing work commitments.

TZ manager, Cliff Nhokwara, said the resignation had come as a surprise for them.

"He tendered his resignation yesterday (Monday). It was a surprise. He cited too much work load from his official work place and he says he was travelling to Bulawayo today (yesterday) and he was going to be in Bulawayo for quite some time," said Nhokwara.

"So, it would be difficult for him to continue serving Tennis Zimbabwe."

Lock's resignation comes at a time the tennis mother body are preparing for the Davis Cup with the draw taking place today at the International Tennis Federation offices in London.

Lock said he was in Bulawayo for business meetings and will send his response.

Zimbabwe remained in Europe/Africa Group II last year when they won one of their two ties in Harare against Turkey.

They then lost the second tie to Poland but they had already secured their place.

According to the TZ constitution, vice president Biggie Magarira takes over as the acting president until their next elective meeting.

"Actually I saw it (resignation letter) this afternoon (yesterday) . . . He cited work commitments and the like . . . I am sure he, obviously, as the president he will come and address the executive.

"But, at the moment I just also got it as a shock.

"Well these things do happen. We have to re-organise and move forward but surely I think with the passion he has got for tennis, we will still have him around to be involved," said Magarira.

Lock was elected TZ president in October 2016, taking over from Regis Bhunu for a three-year term of office and was serving his third year.

"We are supposed to have an elective agm this year. Our elective agm normally is May, June, so he was left with three or so months.

"And we were hoping that he would (run) for the second term because we have a maximum of two terms," said Magarira.

Under his leadership, the national association hosted the Davis Cup, ITF Futures events as well as several junior tournaments.