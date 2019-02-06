Zimbabwe: Chitepo School Opens

Zanu-PF's Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology opened its doors in Manicaland on Saturday, with officials urging the institution to develop skills and transform them into means of production to enable the country to realise Vision 2030.

Speaking during the official opening of the ruling party's ideological school at Knowstics Academy in Bonda, Manicaland Provincial Affairs Minister Dr Ellen Gwaradzimba said it should teach history and impart all facets of skills to its students.

The school was born after the revolutionary ruling party, Zanu-PF, appreciated the need to impart foundational ethos regarding the country's history among its members.

It is also meant to produce disciplined cadres within the ruling party.

"This school should take into account the academic part and skills development," said Dr Gwaradzimba. "It should be education with pride as it dwells on the country's revolution and its history.

"The education system must respect manual work. This is the model that we want to see in the new dispensation, in the Second Republic."

Dr Gwaradzimba said learning processes at Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology should be different from that of the National Youth Service.

"The challenge that we are facing is to take over the means of production so that we control our industry," she said. "We want more of vocational training schools and people should embrace such vocational centres."

Dr Gwaradzimba expressed hope that upon completion of the 18-month course, the students would be able to access capital to start various self-sustainable projects.

She said the establishment of the schools of ideology was long overdue, saying there should be more schools in all districts.

Zanu-PF Manicaland provincial secretary for administration Cde Kenneth Saruchera said the establishment of the school was a step towards fulfilment of objectives enunciated in the ruling party's manifesto.

"Everything which is being done by the Government comes from Zanu-PF and what is happening now is what Zanu-PF was looking forward to," he said. "Those who are part of this programme should undertake it wholeheartedly."