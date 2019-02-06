South Africa: Dudu Myeni's Bosasa Woes Stack Up Beyond a Louis Vuitton Handbag

Former South African Airways chairperson, Dudu Myeni, was a guest at the Sheraton Hotel on September 22 and 23 2015 - a stay that coincided with an alleged meeting she had with former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi and his then-boss, Gavin Watson.

Frank Dutton, the State Capture Commission's lead investigator in the Bosasa case, told the state capture inquiry on Tuesday that the Sheraton Hotel's manager had confirmed that Myeni was booked in room 616 over two days in September 2015.

If accepted by the state capture inquiry, this evidence places Myeni in the same hotel where Agrizzi claims she had met them to hand over a pack of confidential documents about the status and progress in the criminal investigation into the controversial company.

Agrizzi had testified to a meeting in a private nook on the sixth floor of the hotel where she allegedly handed them the documents - he was not allowed to copy them but had secretly taken photographs of a few of the pages.

Guest records obtained, Dutton testified, showed Myeni's signature on a client card for the hotel booking marked "Jacob Zuma Foundation".

The account was settled by a travel agent in early October that year...