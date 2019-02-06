Malawi: Couple Arrested for Stealing a Baby

Mangochi — Police in Mangochi are keeping in custody a couple for allegedly stealing a baby on February 2, 2019 at Chilimba Village in Traditional Authority Nankumba in the district.

The suspected couple identified as Haji Tambala, 38 and Memory Saidi, 33, was apprehended while on their way to Salima.

Mangochi Police Station Deputy Public Relations Officer, Sergeant Amina Tepani Daudi said the victim's mother, Jennifer Lemani, who is a widow stays in the same village with the suspected couple.

She said on the material day, she left her two children and went outside to ease herself but when she returned she found the baby gone.

"It is reported that after discovering that her child had disappeared from where he slept, she informed community members who organized a search in the village but yielded nothing," Daudi said.

She added that the mother, upon failing to trace the missing child, reported the matter to Malembo Police Unit and the message was spread in all the neighbouring villages.

"The following morning, the suspects boarded a minibus with the stolen baby at a very bushy place which was heading to Golomoti. This made the passengers become suspicious since many were from the area and had heard the news of the missing child.

"They apprehended the couple and handed them to police where, after interrogation, the two confessed to the crime, saying they had been married for years without a child," said the police deputy PRO.

Daudi said the biological mother has since positively identified the child as hers after being rescued from the suspects.

She said the two will appear before the court to answer the charge of child abduction, which is contrary to Section 136 of the penal code.

Tambala hails from Tambala Village in Traditional Authority Kalonga in Salima while Saidi comes from Msakambewa Village in Traditional Authority Ganya in Ntcheu.