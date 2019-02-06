Central African Republic: Russia Plays Momentous Truce to Usher Peace

Khartoum — THE historic peace agreement between government and 14 rebel groups is set to end years of civil war in the Central African Republic (CAR).

A deal has been sealed in the Sudanese capital Khartoum and will be formally concluded in the Central African country on Wednesday.

The consensus reached on Sunday brings to an end the tense talks between the parties.

Diplomatic sources confirmed a committee had been established to qualifying the legal issues of the agreement.

Tuesday will be devoted to the official validation of the draft agreement in Khartoum, in the presence of the CAR head of state, Faustin Archange Touadera.

Negotiations in Sudan are held under the auspices of the African Union (AU), with great contribution by the United Nations (UN) through its local mission (MINUSCA).

However, Russia played a prominent role in laying the foundation for the peace talks between Touadera's administration and the 14 armed groups that control most of the country.

Last year, the Russian government brokered a meeting for peace in Khartoum between the Christian anti-Balaka militia, led by Maxime Mokom, and Muslim Seleka armed faction, led Noureddine Adam.

CAR has been in crisis since 2013 when Muslim rebels seized power.

Thousands have been killed in the violence and more than 1 million fled their homes. Over 500 000 people fled the country.