Eritrea: Elections of Area Administrators

Keren — Elections of area administrators, managing directors and village coordinators was conducted in 15 administrations of Hagaz sub zone from 10-31 January replacing the outgoing ones.

Indicating that extensive campaign was conducted since December 2018, Ms. Amna Haj, administrator of the Hagaz sub zone, stated that as part of providing the residents with the necessary social services, 15 villages of Goliyan and Shengen have been regrouped in Hashishay.

Reminding the newly elected to diligently and responsibly serve the people that elected them, Ms. Amina called on the people to support them in their activities.

Over 56 thousand nationals reside in Hagaz sub zone which comprises 15 administrative areas.