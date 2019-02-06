4 February 2019

Eritrea: Preparation to Commemorate Operation Fenkil

Massawa — Preparation to commemorate the 29th anniversary of Operation Fenkil under the theme "Operation Fenkil: Epitome of Heroic History" has been finalized.

The Chairperson of the Holidays Coordination Committee in the Northern Red Sea region, Ms. Zeineb Omar indicated the residents of the port city of Massawa have been engaged in cleaning and decorating the city and the service rendering institutions have finalized preparation to serve the pilgrims with fair prices.

Ms. Zeineb also said that the commemoration that will take place from 8 to 10 February will feature cultural and sports programs, community gatherings and other programs depicting the history and the heroic feats demonstrated during the Operation Fenkil to liberate Massawa.

Ms. Zeineb went on to say that the committee is exerting effort to ensure the transportation service and other necessities for the participants of the commemoration.

