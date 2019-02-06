Eritrea: Substantial Assistance in Support of Disadvantaged Citizens in Southern Region

Mendefera — The Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare branch in the Southern region extended financial and material support worth 21 million Nakfa to disadvantaged citizens in the region aimed at alleviating their social and economic challenges.

The report was made at a meeting conducted on 31 January in Mendefera.

According to the report presented at the meeting the support was made by Government and community level and that priority was given to families of martyrs, orphans and disabled veterans.

The report also indicated that disadvantaged citizens in the 12 sub-zones of the region were provided with livestock, needy students with financial assistance for buying school uniforms and school fees and 550 families of martyrs with carts.

Mr. Haile Gebremicael, head of the branch office, called for thorough assessment of the strengths and setbacks of the program and expressed appreciation to all government and public institutions for strong participation in eradication harmful practices and assisting disadvantaged citizens.