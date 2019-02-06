South Africa: 'Orange Overalls' Await Corrupt Officials, Ramaphosa Promises Mining Investors

analysis

The president promised to unveil a package of measures to save Eskom to help the mining industry -- and issued what delegates termed his 'Ten Commandments' for the mining sector.

Corrupt officials will end up "in orange overalls", President Cyril Ramaphosa has promised investors concerned that all his current commissions of inquiry into graft will come to nothing.

Ramaphosa told the 2019 Mining Indaba in Cape Town that "clearly there will be prosecutions and some people will end up in jail and go and wear orange overalls".

He said that some people were growing impatient with him for not taking decisive action against all the corrupt officials who are constantly being exposed in the commissions of inquiry into state capture, the National Prosecuting Authority, the Public Investment Corporation, SARS and so on.

"I say 'all in good time,'" Ramaphosa responded, adding that South Africa had institutions that had to be respected. Some had been weakened over the last few years and so had to be strengthened.

"We want our institutions to operate without fear or favour or they will not work."

But Ramaphosa insisted that there would be a time when the commissions of inquiry would finish their work and...