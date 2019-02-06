Kenya: Struggling Vihiga United Next in Line for Purring Gor Mahia

Buoyed by Sunday's 4-2 victory against Egyptian side Zamalek, league champions Gor Mahia will on Wednesday tackle Vihiga United in a SportPesa Premier League match set for Kakamega.

K'Ogalo's win on Sunday propelled them to the top of Caf Confederation Cup Pool D after first round of matches and effectively renewed their rivalry with the Egyptian giants whom they last played in 1998.

The 17-time champions have another continental test in a week's time but on Wednesday they will be out to steady their domestic campaign that has been characterised by poor start.

Club coach Hassan Oktay, who redeemed his image with the Sunday triumph, admits that the result was a welcome morale booster for his players.

"Last week we were under a lot of pressure but the victory has helped us to calm down. The boys are now more confident and I don't expect any more poor results. The only problem is that we have a tough schedule but we shall cope."

Against Zamalek, Oktay boldly named a team without any defensive midfielders. He also took the brave gamble of leaving out central defenders Harun Shakava and Joash Onyango who were fit and available.

The two are expected back into the team this afternoon against a Vihiga United side that beat K'Ogalo by two goals in September last year. Vihiga is however facing severe financial challenges following the decision by Vihiga County to withdraw its financial support.

Alex Imbusia, Steve Wakhanya, Vincent Wonder and Amos Kigadi have all scored a goal each for the Kidundu-based side this season, and will be required to be intheir best form against the high riding Gor Mahia.

Vihiga United assistant coach Francis Xavier expects a tough game from K'Ogalo on the afternoon.

"That is a respected opponent for sure, but we want to give our best. We are aiming at three points. We have a problem in front of the goal but we are working to rectify that".

In Machakos, Rwandan coach Cassa Mbungo will on Wednesday oversee his first match as AFC Leopards coach when he leads his charges against Mount Kenya United. Mbungo was named as Ingwe coach on Tuesday morning and oversaw the team's training at Kasarani ahead of the fixture.

The Rwandan replaces 25-year old Serbian Marko Vasiljevic who has been at the helm of the Ingwe technical bench for just two months, and becomes the club's third coach this season.

Ingwe will be chasing their third win of the season.

Wednesday fixtures:

Vihiga United v Gor Mahia (Bukhungu Stadium, 3pm)

AFC Leopards v Mount Kenya United (Machakos, 3pm)

Western Stima v Zoo Kericho (Moi Kisumu, 3pm)

Thursday fixtures:

Sofapaka v Nzoia Sugar (Machakos, 2pm)

Kariobangi Sharks v Ulinzi Stars (Kasarani, 2pm)

Tusker v Bandari (Ruaraka, 3pm)

Chemelil Sugar v Kakamega Homeboyz (Chemelil Sports Complex, 3pm)

SoNy Sugar v Mathare United (Green Stadium, Awendo, 3pm)

KCB v Posta Rangers (Machakos, 4.15pm)