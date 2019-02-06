South Africa: ShowMax Announces First Original Travel Show

Cape Town — Filming is underway on Showmax's first travel show Trippin' With Skhumba .

In each 30-minute episode, the Comic's Choice Comic of the Year 2017 will get down and dirty with a fellow South African comedian in their hometown, exploring places that won't make any tourism brochures and stories that would be edited out of any authorised biographies.

"As much as we love South African comedians, we are only exposed to what they do on stage as opposed to their backgrounds," says Skhumba. "So on Trippin' With Skhumba, I wanted to dig deeper into their lives and where they come from - far more than what I could ever get out of them by doing a normal interview, like on my radio show on Kaya FM."

The first season's guests are Celeste Ntuli (Empangeni, KwaZulu-Natal), Siya Seya (Walmer Township, Port Elizabeth), Salesman (Pretoria), Mashabela Galane (Moletjie, Limpopo), Tumi Morake (Bloemfontein) and Schalk Bezuidenhout (Kempton Park, Gauteng).

" Trippin With Skhumba is flipping funny," says director Vincent Moloi, who helmed the 2018 Best Drama SAFTA winner Tjovitjo and also took home Best Documentary Director last year for Skulls of My People .

"It's real. It represents, to me, the ultimate exploration of South Africa's humour in a very honest and truthful way. It has an uncompromisingly authentic texture. Be ready to laugh at our misfortunes and our greatness."

The first season will end with an hour-long stand-up special, featuring Skhumba and his guests, as well as one new comedian from each hometown visited.

Trippin' With Skhumba will be the third Showmax Original, building on the success of Tali's Wedding Diary (2017) and The Girl From St Agnes (2019), which both set the record for the most first-day unique views of any show on the platform.

The show will be coming first and only to Showmax from 28 February 2019, with new episodes every Thursday.

Source: Channel24