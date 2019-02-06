Gambia: Champions Gamtel Sunk By Tallinding

Defending Champions Gamtel FC cut forlorn figures over the weekend after they were brought back down to earth by Tallinding United.

Serial strugglers Tallinding, appeared to have gotten a day's break off their many moments of blip by shocking the telecom giants Gamtel 2-0.

Staged at the Serrekunda East mini-stadium, The Buffer Zone Boys were impressive up from get-set-go against a Gamtel side devoid of skipper Modou Sarr and Yaya Ndong.

There were warnings signs of forthcoming havoc from the hosts with Abdou Jarju and Muhammed Sanyang looking particularly dangerous up in attack for Tallinding. Then the moment came and the Buffer Zone charges made it count as Sulayman Ceesay raced them into the driving seat with a brilliant opening goal in the 32nd minute - a lead they held going into the hiatus.

Resumption of play did not alter much even though Gamtel tried surging forward via the flanks with left-back Nuha Barrow swinging in a couple of crosses but failing to locate out any of his teammates in the opposition's box.

Assan Gaye attempted to instill in some sparks but got stifled in his tracks by the Tallinding defence.

Omar Nyandou was the closest to making any meaningful impact for Gamtel after being set up in the box, rising to connect with a diving header that met the Tallinding net-minder positioned and up to the task.

The arbiter dished out a couple cautions -six in total -as the tempo tensed up with desperation etching on Gamtel. Just as the sediments began settling, Tallinding exploited from their adversaries' kamikaze defending, as Muhammed Sanyang chanced on the occasion rattling in a close range effort that beat the Gamtel goalkeeper to make it 2-0 for Talinding.