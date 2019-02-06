South Africa: #Bosasagate - These Contracts Should Be Terminated - Now

The allegations of fraud and the corruption between Bosasa and senior state officials is neither novel nor new -- despite the shocking nature of recent testimony at the Zondo commission. The allegations date back to the findings of the 2001 Jali Commission and the 2009 SIU investigation into procurement irregularities between the Department of Correctional Services and Bosasa, write Nikita Lalla and Ricardo Pillay.

Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee reported last Friday that Africa Global Operations (previously known as Bosasa Operations) is still active across the public sector with existing government contracts and will stand to score about R415-million from the state this year. The immediate reaction is to question why the state has not immediately terminated these contracts, to prevent any future, fruitless or wasteful expenditure. The answer is simple but requires action.

The allegations of fraud and the corruption between Bosasa and senior state officials is neither novel nor new - this despite the shocking nature of recent testimony at the Zondo commission. The allegations date back to the findings of the 2001 Jali Commission and the 2009 SIU investigation into the procurement irregularities between the Department of Correctional Services and Bosasa.

As early as 2001, the Jali Commission...