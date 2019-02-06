Africa: Rangers Claim Top Spot After Salitas Win

Nigeria's Rangers secured yet another home win on Sunday at the Nnamdi Azikwe Stadium in Enugu to extend their unbeaten run in this year's CAF Confederation Cup following a 2-0 win over Salitas FC in a Group B MatchDay1 tie.

Inspirational captain Godwin Aguda scored the opener as early as the second minute to take his personal tally to an impressive six goals in the series while Benin International Isaac Loute added the second goal at the top of the hour with a well taken free-kick beyond the reach of experienced 29-year-old Burkina Faso international goalkeeper Adama Sawadogo.

But the visitors especially the duo of striker Karambiri Ismael and midfielder Cedric Badolo, gave a good account of themselves throughout the course of the game against the resilient Rangers who are on a mission to break their duck on the continent since the 1977 when they won the rested Cup Winner's Cup.

In fact, Rangers' Bobby Clement was twice unlucky to get his name on the scorers' sheet as he fluffed two glaring opportunities in the second stanza particularly in the dying minutes of the match after a pretty pass from Aguda.

"I give God all the glory for my sixth goal in the competition as well as the victory for the team," the 21-year-old Aguda affirmed. "We hope to improve on our performance as we hope to become the first club (from Nigeria) to win the CAF Confederation Cup."

Both coach Gbenga Ogunbote of Rangers and Ladji Coulibally of Salitas rated the match high even as they look forward to future engagements.

"It was a very good game we had today but It's unfortunate that we didn't score more than two goals (against Salitas); we cannot continue to miss half chances as we did today," observed Ogunbote.

"The bottom line today was the three points and the win is very good since it put us in a better frame of mind to confront our next opponent (away to CS Sfaxien) ."

Coulibally, through an interpreter equally concurred in a post-match analysis: "Rangers are a good side; they were better today and deserve their win. We played well but were unlucky not to have scored. I believe we shall come out victorious in our next match at home (against Etoile du Sahel)."

In the meantime, the 2-0 victory over Salitas took Rangers to the top spot in Group B though with a better goal difference over CS Sfaxien who registered a 1-0 away win against fellow Tunisian side, Etoile du Sahel at the Stade Olympique in Sousse courtesy midfielder Ayman Hari's ninth minute strike.