Western Sahara: Oott - Conasadh Asks UN for an Independent and Complete Investigation Into Saharawi Citizen Death Circumstances in Occupied Dakhla

Bir Lehlu (Liberated Territories of the Saharawi Republic), 05 Feb, 2019 (SPS) - The National Saharawi Commission for Human Rights (CONASADH) asked the United Nations for an independent and complete investigation into the circumstances of the death of Saharawi citizen Sidahmed in occupied Dakhla, accusing the Moroccan occupation government of the legal and criminal responsibility of this atrocious crime and of all the deliberate murders committed against the Sahrawi citizens.

In a statement released yesterday , the Sahrawi human rights NGO, after strongly condemning Morocco for the continuous violations of the norms of international law and international conventions, called on the international community to take urgent measures to guarantee the safety of the Sahrawi people in the Occupied Territories of Western Sahara.

It underlined, in the face of the continuous and flagrant Moroccan violations of international legitimacy, the urgent need for the High Commissioner for Human Rights, the Human Rights Council of the United Nations and the Personal Envoy of the Secretary General of the United Nations to create an independent UN mechanism or to extend the mandate of the United Nations Mission for the Referendum in the Sahara, MINURSO, so that it can guarantee the protection and monitoring of human rights in the Occupied Territories of Western Sahara

"Morocco continues repressing, torturing and imprisoning Sahrawi citizens in the Occupied Zones without paying attention to the innumerable appeals of international organizations, to the reports of human rights NGOs, to the testimonies of parliamentarians and international activists. International civil society is called to put an end to these escalations of violations, repressions and the occupation policy of annihilation of the Saharawi people and the looting of their natural resources" adds the statement of CONASADH SPS